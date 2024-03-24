GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Turpu Kapus demand TDP to allocate Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat to community

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika leaders vow to show strength if the TDP-JSP-BJP combine fails to ensure justice to the community

March 24, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Turpu Kapu Samajika Vedika State vice-president Majji Apparao on March 24 (Sunday) asked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to ensure justice by allocating the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat and a few Assembly seats to the community.

The association members including its State secretary Amballa Appala Naidu and district president Rongali Ramarao held a meeting in Vizianagaram and vowed to show strength if TDP and its alliance partners failed to give tickets to their community. Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency has a population of 8 lakh Turpu Kapus, they said.

“The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance has allocated Nellimarla seat to the upper caste though it has been traditionally represented by a Kapu leader. Now, the Etcherla seat is said to be given to the BJP, which is also likely to field a candidate belonging to the upper caste. There is no clarity on the MP seat for which the YSRCP has fielded a leader from the Turpu Kapu community,” said Mr. Rongali Ramarao.

Turpu Kapu youth wing State working president Ganteda Mohan Kumar said that the TDP-JSP-BJP combine would face a defeat in the North Andhra region if it failed to allocate seats to the community.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.