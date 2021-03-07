Tuni case: will speak to Railway Minister for lifting of cases against Kapus, says Vijaya Sai

‘Govt. committed to the development of the community’

YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Saturday said he will talk to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to lift cases filed against Kapu leaders in connection with the Tuni arson case.

He promised that the party would construct a Kapu Samajika Bhavan in the city. He was addressing a meeting of the community leaders, here in the city. He said the government was committed to the development of Kapus. Addressing meetings in the west constituency, the MP said he will discuss with the Municipal Administration Minister with regard to property tax. He said the government was thinking of waiving the penalty on property tax. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed towards good governance and implementation of all welfare schemes for all sections of people in the State. He said the Chief Minister wants to introduce more welfare schemes. He said two garbage vehicles will be provided in each ward. Former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad urged the people to elect YSRCP, if they want the Executive capital in the city.