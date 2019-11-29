TTD to utilise services of retired employees for welfare of pilgrims

The TTD has resolved to utilise the services of its retired employees in the Pilgrim Welfare Facilitation Services (PWFS) — a voluntary wing — that interacts with the pilgrims and takes up the deficiencies (in the services extended to them) if any to the notice of the officials concerned for their immediate redressal. It acts as a bridge between the pilgrims and the temple administration.

The services of PWFS will be utilised inside the temple, Vaikuntam complex, laddu and reception counters replacing the Srivari Sevaks who hitherto were extending a helping hand in the above specified areas.

Briefing the media, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Friday said that pilgrims can take up the inadequacies if any in the fields like medical, ‘annadanam’, health (maintenance of hygiene), electrical and security to the notice of the PWFS volunteers and get them addressed.

He also categorically made it clear that no emoluments of any kind will be paid to the employees enrolling themselves under the concept and that the services rendered by them will be treated as purely voluntary in nature.