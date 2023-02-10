TTD to spend ₹4.95 crore on gopuram work at Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Owk

February 10, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to provide financial assistance of ₹4.95 crore for the construction of four Raja Gopurams at the Sri Padmavati and Goda Devi Sahitha Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Seethapuram village of Owk mandal in Kurnool district.

Spread over about 15 acres, the temple is constructed by Ganapati Nayana Swamy at Kasi Reddy Nayana Ashramam.

A team led by TTD Chief Engineer and Technical Adviser inspected the site in November last year and submitted that the temple was being built with stone pillars, stone masonry and stone ceiling. They authenticated that the ashramam authorities have spent over ₹20 crore so far on the construction works.

While a Panchathala (five-storeyed) Rajagopuram has been planned on the eastern side of the temple, three Thirtala Rajagopurams have been proposed on all the other three sides.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, who also is a member trustee of the TTD Trust Board, also recommended the sanction of funds for the ashramam, which attracts huge pilgrims on the auspicious day of Maha Sivaratri and in Magha Masam.

The proposed height of the Rajagopuram on the eastern side is 54 feet, which will be built employing stone masonry and brick sudai work at a cost of ₹1.80 crore. The height of other three gopurams has been fixed at 40. 5 feet, which will be built at a cost of ₹3.15 crore.

Initially, the TTD thought of releasing the funds from the SriVani Trust, but it could not do so as the guidelines restrict the utilisation of funds for work other than the construction of new temples, Garbhalayams, Mukha Mandapams with a ceiling amount of ₹25 lakh and 25% contribution from the public.

The TTD Trust Board, which toyed with the idea of releasing funds invoking sections in the Act 30,1987 of Endowments Act, seeking specific approval from the government, however, resolved to consider it as a special case and take up the work with the trust funds.