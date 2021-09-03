TTD to serve more curries in Nitya Annadanam

The TTD has decided to serve different vegetable curries in the morning and evening for devotees under its Nitya Annadanam scheme at Matrusri Nitya Annaprasadam complex here.

Natural farming methods

Lauding the donors for their ceaseless contribution of raw vegetables since 2004, TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy urged them to concentrate on supplying vegetables grown employing natural farming methods.

Since 2014, the TTD had made it a practice to honour the vegetable donors once a year ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams. The festival this year is scheduled to commence with Dwajarohanam on October 7.

Donors from different parts of the State, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, who took part in the programme at the TTD’s Annamaiah Bhavan on Thursday, expressed their happiness over being part of the noble scheme and promised their continued patronage.

Deputy EO (Annadanam) Harindranath and Catering officer G.L.N. Sastry were also present.