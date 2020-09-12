TTD to resume issuing of darshan tokens after pandemic subsides

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday said that it would resume issuance of dharma darshan tokens at Tirupati only after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Even though it was earlier resolved to issue 3,000 free darshan tokens at Tirupati, the TTD decided to keep it in abeyance following concerns expressed by locals and elected representatives that the move could lead to further spread of the virus.
The coinciding of the auspicious ‘Peratasi’ month – which is significant for Tamil devotees, with the annual Brahmotsavams, also played a part in the TTD’s decision to not issue the tokens as it would lead to large crowds.
Reiterating that common pilgrims always had its top priority, the TTD said it was in the larger interests of devotees that it had temporarily nullified the quota of 3,000 free darshan tickets and to that extent enhanced the online quota of special entry darshan tickets.
It also categorically stated that even those availing special entry darshan tickets at present are allowed in Sarva Darshan owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath