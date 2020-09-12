TTD to resume issuing of darshan tokens after pandemic subsides

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday said that it would resume issuance of dharma darshan tokens at Tirupati only after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Even though it was earlier resolved to issue 3,000 free darshan tokens at Tirupati, the TTD decided to keep it in abeyance following concerns expressed by locals and elected representatives that the move could lead to further spread of the virus.

The coinciding of the auspicious ‘Peratasi’ month – which is significant for Tamil devotees, with the annual Brahmotsavams, also played a part in the TTD’s decision to not issue the tokens as it would lead to large crowds.

Reiterating that common pilgrims always had its top priority, the TTD said it was in the larger interests of devotees that it had temporarily nullified the quota of 3,000 free darshan tickets and to that extent enhanced the online quota of special entry darshan tickets.

It also categorically stated that even those availing special entry darshan tickets at present are allowed in Sarva Darshan owing to COVID-19 restrictions.