TTD to release darshan tickets online on Saturday
The TTD has resolved to release the online quota of ₹300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for the months of July and August from 9 a.m. on Saturday (May 21). Around 20,000 to 25,000 tickets will be made available to the devotees on an average every day.
