TTD to pull out all stops for Brahmotsavams

Elaborate arrangements are under way for the grand conduct of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, scheduled for a colourful start with Dwajarohanam on September 30.

Briefing the media after presiding over a high-level meeting with the Collector, Superintendent of Police, APSRTC and heads of various departments, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Saturday said ₹7.53 crore has been sanctioned for taking up various civil and electrical works in connection with the mega festival both at Tirumala and Tirupati. The works will be completed by September 20.

The town will be under constant surveillance during the festival period. Around 1,500 CCTV cameras have been set up across the town at a cost of ₹15.57 crore. Of these, 280 cameras have been installed around the mada streets to maintain a steadfast vigil with regard to the procession of various vahanams that form the core part of the festival.

Officials said 21 giant-sized LED screens will be set up along the mada streets and 13 at other pivotal points besides another three at Tirupati to provide a better view of the daily processions.

About 300 senior officials will be deputed for festival duty in addition to 4,200 police personnel, 3,500 Srivari Seva volunteers, 1,500 scouts and guides besides 1,200 TTD vigilance staff.

APSRTC will operate 2,200 services on a daily basis and an additional 800 round trips on the eve of Garuda Seva on October 4.

About 45 doctors and 95 paramedical staff will be roped in for the festival duty. A fleet of twelve ambulances will be kept ready to meet any exigency. For maintaining hygiene, 1,088 sanitary workers will be roped in. An additional force of 665 workers will be utilised on the day of Garuda Seva.

Cultural troops from over 10 States have already given their consent to take part in the festival while several other States are also in consultations.

Like during previous years, all Arjitha Sevas including various forms of privileged darshan stand cancelled from September 28 to October 10. The VIP darshan will be strictly confined only to those dignitaries who fall under protocol category.