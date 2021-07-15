Andhra Pradesh

TTD ritual to alleviate COVID-induced slump

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that it would perform a unique ritual called ‘Kanakambara Sahita Kotimallepushpa Mahayagam’ at Tiruchanoor Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple for nine days starting July 16.

The ritual to be performed at the shrine of the Goddess of prosperity is aimed at seking relief from the financial crisis gripping the country in the last 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ankurarpanam, the initiatory ritual for the religious fest, will be performed on July 15 from 6 p.m.

Though the event will be performed in private, in tune with COVID-19 guidelines, devotees can participate ‘virtually’ via online mode by paying ₹1,001 for the Seva ticket, on which two persons will be allowed. The tickets will be released on the TTD website on July 15. Married couples booking the ticket will get a set of upper cloth, blouse piece and ‘Akshinthalu’ packet, which will be given to them on their visit to the temple for darshan within 90 days from the date of booking for this seva. The event will be telecast live on SVBC between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.


