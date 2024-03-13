GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD resumes Srivani darshan ticket counter at Tirupati airport

March 13, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) resumed the Srivani ticket counter at Tirupati airport from Wednesday, to facilitate flyers arriving for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The counter was opened at the airport a year ago and about hundred Srivani tickets were made available to tourists on arrival daily. However, the counter was abruptly closed at the airport citing lack of permissions and was shifted to the Gokulam guest house in Tirumala.

Now, with TTD complying with all formalities, authorities gave their nod for the resumption of the ticket dispensing counter within airport premises.   

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.