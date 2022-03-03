TTD resolves to construct a Pilgrim Amenities Complex at Mahanandi in Kurnool

Though the proposal for the construction of a PAC was sanctioned by TTD and ratified by State government some eight years back, it somehow could not make headway owing to certain administrative reasons

Though the proposal for the construction of a PAC was sanctioned by TTD and ratified by State government some eight years back, it somehow could not make headway owing to certain administrative reasons

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has resolved to construct a Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) at the temple of Mahanandeeswara Swamy Devasthanam, Mahanandi, in Kurnool.

For this, it has also decided to revive the administrative sanction of ₹1.60 crore and take up the construction works by inviting e-tenders as well as reverse auction and later hand over the building to the concerned temple authorities after its completion.

The decision is a sequel to its earlier resolution passed in 2013 under which a scheme to construct amenities complexes with locker and reception facilities besides an open stage for the performance of marriages/religious functions at select few temples that fall under 6A, 6B and 6C categories was approved along with a stipulation that the prerogative to name such structures always vested with it and the host temple shall hand over the premises on priority and at free of charge to enable it carryout religious functions if any at any given point of time.

Though the proposal for the construction of a PAC was sanctioned by TTD and ratified by State government some eight years back, it somehow could not make headway owing to certain administrative reasons.

It was only at the behest of Srisailam MLA and member of the Privileges Committee Mr. Silpa Chakrapani Reddy last year, that the TTD again decided to revive the administrative sanction accorded in 2013 for taking up the works, as the A. P. W. D code clearly specified that any public work other than annual repairs will, unless such work has been commenced, cease to operate after a period of five years from the date upon which it was sanctioned.

Accordingly, the TTD has now resolved to construct a Pilgrim Amenities Complex with a dormitory hall equipped with common toilets in addition to five rooms with the funds already approved.