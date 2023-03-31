HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD opens second agarbatti manufacturing unit in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh

Products worth ₹30.66 crore prepared at the first unit have been sold so far, says TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy

March 31, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi during the inauguration of the agarbatti manufacturing unit in Tirupati on Friday.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi during the inauguration of the agarbatti manufacturing unit in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched the second manufacturing unit agarbatti and allied products at Sri Venkateswara Goshala here on March 31 (Friday).

TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, in the presence of Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and Goshala director K. Haranath Reddy, inaugurated the facility.

The first agarbatti manufacturing unit was launched by Bengaluru-based Darshan International and the products produced by it worth ₹30.66 crore have been sold. “There is a huge demand for the products such as agarbatti manufactured using the flowers used in the TTD temples. Hence, we have decided to enhance the production through this second unit,” said Mr. Subba Reddy.

Around 15,000 agarbatti packets manufactured at the first unit are sold daily and the second unit is expected to double the production capacity. The units provide jobs to the local women.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.