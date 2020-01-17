TTD official, team review land available for APSRTC bus depot

The TTD management, to address the perennial problems plaguing the pilgrims, is set to identify land for the APSRTC vis-a-vis bus depot and a garage.

The current location, where the bus depot stands, has in course of time turned busy with the unprecedented increase in the vehicular traffic.

On an average, about 5,000 private vehicles are estimated to reach Tirumala every day in addition to a fleet of RTC buses and local cabs numbering more than 700, doing multiple up and down trips to Tirupati.

The pilgrims are either forced to take a diversion or a long route to reach their destinations. The plight of the pilgrims hiring cabs is even worse as the paid taxis are not allowed to ply on the main routes during the peak hours by the traffic police.

The management, which took cognizance of the growing inconvenience caused to the pilgrims hiring private vehicles, had in 2011 resolved to go in for the construction of an outer ring road which remains incomplete till date.

It is against this back drop that the TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma reddy inspected various areas, including the land available adjacent to Purohit sangham, Bata Gangamma temple and other places along with a team of engineering officials and explored the possibilities of shifting the existing bus station to a more spacious and convenient location.