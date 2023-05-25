HamberMenu
TTD invites CM for ritual at Venkateswara temple in Jammu

May 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited to participate in the Maha Samprokshana ritual of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple built in Jammu by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). 

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and the New Delhi-based SV Group of Temples Chairman Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy called on the Chief Minister here on Thursday and extended the invitation for the ritual to be held from June 3 to 8. The event will consist of dwajarohana, kalavahana and aradhana. The main programme will be held on June 8 in the most auspicious time of Mithuna Lagnam.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / hinduism

