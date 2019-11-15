TTD gears up for Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival

Elaborate arrangements are in place for the Vaikuntha Ekadasi and Dwadasi festival days which fall on January 6 and 7 respectively

Heads of various departments were asked to come up with a roadmap to ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced, particularly in view of the heavy rush that is expected on the two days.

Briefing the media after presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials on Thursday, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that periodical announcements with regard to the waiting hours and the approximate time of allowing the devotees to exit the queue compartments for darshan will be announced through the public broadcasting system.

Officials were directed to ensure hassle-free darshan and proper accommodation for devotees. Security officials were asked to take the help of the district police to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Both the ghat roads will be kept open round-the-clock on both the festive days. First-aid clinics equipped with required paramilitary staff will be drafted for festival duty.

APSRTC officials were asked to operate additional services and the health officials were instructed to maintain hygiene atop the hill town.

Mr. Dharma Reddy urged Annadanam officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of free food and beverages to the waiting pilgrims.