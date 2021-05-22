TTD frames new guidelines in leasing out its Kalyana Mandapams

The decision to frame new guidelines was taken with an intention to enhance their utility and occupational ratio

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has framed new guidelines in the leasing out of its Kalyana mandapams.

It has about 304 kalyana mandapams spread across seven States. While 216 Kalyana mandapams exist in the State there are 77 in Telangana (77) followed by Karnataka (5) Tamilnadu (3) and one each in Kerala, Odisha and Gujarat.

The decision to frame new guidelines was taken with an intention to enhance their utility and occupational ratio.

Though the TTD had from time to time passed several regulations to enhance their occupational ratio they unfortunately failed to yield desired results.

According to the new set of guidelines, letters of ‘expression of interest’ will be invited from the local temple authorities, organizations, corporations and other interested parties in their respective localities with a thrust on optimum utilization of the mandapams rather than earning mere lease amount.

The buildings shall be rented only for Hindu religious and traditional functions with a rider prohibiting the consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

The TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) also will organize religious and devotional programs subject to their availability.

Planting of trees shall be taken up in the open spaces available at the mandapams other than the parking area besides reserving a provision for taking up make-shift arrangements for the conduct of various religious festivals and fairs.

The lessee alone should collect the rent as prescribed by TTD, take up repairs, bear the maintenance cost of the structures and pay GST.

An official team consisting of engineering and revenue personnel in addition to the Deputy Executive Officers under whom the jurisdiction falls shall inspect the buildings twice in a year and submit a report to their higher ups.

The lease period of the mandapams has been increased to five years from the present three years extendable by another 2 years based on the performance and fulfillment of the conditions of TTD.

In addition to new lease conditions, the TTD also resolved to henceforth take up construction of new Kalyana mandapams only at the towns after considering its local population, demographic conditions and the potentiality in generating the revenue. A clause that the proposed area also should be free from the existence of any kind of Hindu Kalyana mandapams, function halls either of private, TTD or government was also added.