TTD Executive Officer’s son dies at 26

December 21, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy’s only son Chandramouli Reddy breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.

Chandramouli Reddy (26) suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday while distributing his wedding cards to friends and relatives, and was immediately rushed to the Kauvery hospital.

A software engineer by profession, he was engaged to the daughter of a Chennai-based businessman and TTD Board Special Invitee Sekhar Reddy, and was all set to get married on January 26.

In a medical bulletin, co-founder and executive director of the hospital Aravindan Selvaraj said that eye donation was facilitated as per Chandramouli Reddy’s earlier pledge.

Ministers, top politicians, senior bureaucrats, MPs and MLAs mourned the untimely death of Chandramouli Reddy and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.