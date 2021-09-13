Andhra Pradesh

TTD EO issues notices to 49 employees

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Monday served show-cause notices to 49 employees for their role in the alleged irregularities that took place in the sanctioning of home construction loans.

Employees of the cadre of Deputy Executive Officer to attendant are learnt to have been issued the notices. Speculations are rife that the names of a few other employees are also under scrutiny.

Recently, the EO issued orders terminating the services of seven employees for their role in the ‘Arjitha seva tickets scam’.


