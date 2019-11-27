Andhra Pradesh

TTD board strength set to go up to 29

Cabinet okays proposal to amend Endowments Act

The State Cabinet has cleared a proposal to amend the Endowments Act to increase the number of trustees in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board.

The amendment Bill in this regard will be tabled in the coming session of the Assembly. The board strength would go up to 29 from the existing 19, said Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Wednesday.

The State government had constituted the trust board with 24 members and four ex-officio members. Y.V. Subba Reddy took over as its chairman in September.

Prominent among those who were nominated as board members are former BCCI chief and India Cements chairman N. Srinivasan, founder of My Home Group of Companies J. Rameswara Rao, pioneer in Public Enterprises Krishnamoorthy Vaidyanathan, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha Narayana Murthy, Managing Director of Telangana Today and Namaste Telangana (publications in Telangana) D. Damodar Rao, and Hetero Groups chairman B. Parthasarathi Reddy.

State-wise representation

The trust board will have a representation of eight members from Andhra Pradesh, seven from Telangana, four from Tamil Nadu, three from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

The State government had earlier brought an ordinance increasing the number of trust board members as the Assembly was not in session.

Comments
