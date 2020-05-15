Andhra Pradesh

TTD awaits government’s nod to allow darshan at Tirumala

The TTD has chalked out a safety protocol for devotees

The TTD has chalked out a safety protocol for devotees  

Safety protocol has been readied, says TTD Chairman

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is waiting for a nod from the Andhra Pradesh government to allow darshan for devotees at Tirumala, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said on Thursday.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Reddy said the TTD had written to the State government that darshan could be allowed for about 10,000 devotees a day to start with, considering physical distancing in accommodation, queue, and darshan. Though an average of 85,000 to 1 lakh devotes visited Tirumala on a daily basis from across the country, the COVID-19 safety protocols would not permit such huge gatherings.

The TTD management, in consultation with health and other officials, has chalked out a safety protocol for staff, security personnel and devotees. The plan is to issue a limited number of darshan tickets online and provide detailed instructions to devotees on the rules to follow. Sufficient numbers of masks, hand sanitisers and thermal scanners would be made available at the Alipiri security check point and at Tirumala for devotees. A quarantine block has been established to accommodate staff or devotees with symptoms of COVID-19.

“Though the temple is closed for devotees, routine rituals are being conducted. We have enough funds to pay salaries and run hospitals and educational institutions owned by the TTD,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 6:42:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ttd-awaits-governments-nod-to-allow-darshan-at-tirumala/article31588054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY