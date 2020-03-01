Andhra Pradesh

TTD approves budget of ₹3,309 crore

The TTD hopes to get ₹400 crore from the sale of laddus and ₹245 crore from darshan tickets. K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Temple ‘hundi’ tops the list of sources of income

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday approved its budget for 2020-21, projecting an estimated revenue of ₹3,309.89 crore.

As usual, the temple hundi topped the list of sources of income with an estimated revenue of ₹1,351 crore, which included other capital receipts.

The interest earned on investments was the second major source estimated at ₹706.01 crore which is less by ₹151.27 crore compared to last year reportedly due to drop in the bank interest rates. Other major receipts included ₹400 crore from the sale of laddus, ₹245 crore from darshan tickets, ₹110 crore from accommodation and kalyanamandapam charges, ₹106.75 crore from the sale of human hair, ₹67.03 crore by way of loans and advances to employees and security deposits, ₹60 crore trust receipts and ₹57 crore ‘arjitha seva’ receipts.

On the expenditure side, ₹1,385.09 crore was estimated to go towards human resource payments (against ₹1,279.97 crore the previous year). This was followed by ₹574.99 crore towards material purchase, ₹250 crore towards engineering capital works and ₹226.63 crore towards expenses for engineering maintenance works.

Other major expenses include payments to the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and allied projects (₹127.55 crore), grants to other institutions (₹106 crore), corpus and other investments (₹105.98 crore), pension fund contribution (₹75 crore), other maintenance works (₹52.50 crore), loans to employees, EMD and security deposits (₹52.35 crore), electrical charges (₹50.35 crore) and contributions to the State government (₹50 crore).

