Tributes paid to Kalam on death anniversary

Tributes poured in from various political leaders, celebrities and public figures on the death anniversary of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on Tuesday.

“One of the eminent luminaries of India, admired around the world! Humble tribute to Bharat Ratna A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his death anniversary. His enormous contribution to the nation will be remembered forever,” Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a tribute posted on Twitter.

“Renowned for his accomplishments in the field of science and technology and referred to as the Missile Man of India, Kalam endeared himself to the masses as the People’s President through his simplicity, humility and his humanitarian outlook. Tributes to the memory of that great man on the occasion of his death anniversary,” Leader of the Opposition and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Twitter.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that India can never forget Kalam’s indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist or as the President of India. His life journey is an inspiration for millions.