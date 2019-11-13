Andhra Pradesh

Tribal dance enthrals audience at Banjara meet at SVU

Banjara artistes performing at the tribal cultural programmes organised by Banjara Jan Sangh in Tirupati on Thursday.

The traditional folk dance forms like Kola, Dhimsa and Banjara enthralled the audience at the tribal cultural programmes organised by Banjara Jan Sangh at SVU Srinivasa auditorium here on Thursday.

The event, meant to felicitate meritorious students from SC/ST/BC communities of the SSC, Intermediate, degree and B.Tech streams, saw 100 toppers being honoured by Sri Padmavathi Women’s College Principal G. Mahadevamma.

The purpose of the programme was to highlight the vanishing tribal culture and art forms. “We want to remind the students about the grandeur of our folk art forms and save the culture from the brink of oblivion,” said the Sangh’s State president M. Hari Naik. The annual event, started last year, was successfully conducted for the second year this time.

As many as 1000 students from across the State participated in the annual event.

