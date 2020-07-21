Tribal bodies oppose move to open tourist spots in Agency

Even as the government is planning to open the tourist destinations in Visakha Agency, several tribal organisations are opposing the move. With the spurt in the COVID-19 positive cases, the organisations are demanding that all tourism activities be stopped until the situation comes under control.

The Agency areas have a number of number of scenic valleys, waterfalls such as Chaparai, Borra Caves, coffee plantations, among the most sought-after destinations in the State.

Araku Valley receives a steady tourist flow throughout the year. The government closed down all tourist destinations in the wake of the pandemic in March. Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao has announced that all tourism activities would resume from August 1.

Voluntary lockdown

Though the government has relaxed the lockdown norms, tribal organisations and merchant associations went on a voluntarily lockdown in Araku, Paderu and a few other mandals in the Agency last month. The residents fear that opening of tourism activities would result in the spurt in COVID-19 cases. “Not a single COVID-19 positive case has been reported from the areas under voluntary lockdown since June 25. However, 10 cases have been reported from seven mandals which remain open in the Agency in the last three weeks. At a time when we are gearing up to enforce lockdown more stringently, the government is planning to open the areas for tourists. Such move at this juncture may lead to spurt in infections,” says Andhra Pradesh Girijan Sangham (APGS) leader Killo Surendra.

He says that 42 weekly shandies in the Agency have been closed as part of the voluntary lockdown.

All business establishments have restricted their time of operations from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Even as the move is impacting farmers and traders, safety is our prior concern now,” adds Mr. Surendra.

Strict monitoring

Meanwhile, merchants’ associations, shopkeepers, owners of business establishments and locals have formed a ‘Civil Welfare Association’ to monitor the implementation of the lockdown in Araku mandal.

“A COVID-19 positive case was reported from Araku mandal on Monday, the first case in the valley and the locals are really panicked. We are planning to impose the lockdown more strictly. We are planning to meet the officials and request them not to open the tourist spots until the COVID-19 situation comes under control,” says D. Govardhan, member of the association,