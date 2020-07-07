Tri-ozone spraying system set up at Tirumala temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday set up a tri-ozone spraying system at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, as part of its efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.
A unit was exclusively set up at the scanning centre just a few meters ahead of the main entrance of the hill shrine for the devotees entering the temple along the darshan lines, while another was installed at the biometric scanning centre meant for the TTD employees.
The system has overhead atomisers that release hydroxyl radical ions in the form of mist which kills microorganisms in the air and those passing through the system are thoroughly sanitised.
The TTD has already made face masks, use of sanitisers and social distancing mandatory for the pilgrims visiting the temple, besides thermal screening and randomly collecting samples of the devotees at Alipiri security point in Tirupati.
The TTD has focused its attention on periodical sanitisation of all the vital points where the congregation of pilgrims is more and other critical junctions such guest houses and other facilities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath