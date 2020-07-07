Andhra Pradesh

Tri-ozone spraying system set up at Tirumala temple

TTD is collecting samples randomly from the devotees visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

Overhead atomisers to sanitise devotees and employees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday set up a tri-ozone spraying system at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, as part of its efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

A unit was exclusively set up at the scanning centre just a few meters ahead of the main entrance of the hill shrine for the devotees entering the temple along the darshan lines, while another was installed at the biometric scanning centre meant for the TTD employees.

The system has overhead atomisers that release hydroxyl radical ions in the form of mist which kills microorganisms in the air and those passing through the system are thoroughly sanitised.

The TTD has already made face masks, use of sanitisers and social distancing mandatory for the pilgrims visiting the temple, besides thermal screening and randomly collecting samples of the devotees at Alipiri security point in Tirupati.

The TTD has focused its attention on periodical sanitisation of all the vital points where the congregation of pilgrims is more and other critical junctions such guest houses and other facilities.

