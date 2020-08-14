Treat public with respect, DGP tells staff

Sawang launches training programme for police

“We are living in a democratic society and police should abide by the Constitution in which all the rights, duties and liberties of the citizens are enshrined. I urge police to shun high-handedness and treat people with respect and courtesy. The AP Police is following the mandate given by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy to transform the police and serve the people,” Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said after launching the two-day training programme on ‘Transformation of police - people first’, an initiative of Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni.

“The police is the first point of contact in the criminal justice system, which also consists of judiciary and correctional justice,” Mr. Sawang said adding: “The police have to remember that India is a democratic society where all the rights and liberties are enshrined in the Constitution.”

There was a great expectation on the police and there should be a collective thinking to bring a change and transformation in the police, said Mr. Sawang while addressing the officers and policemen and women of the Guntur rural police.

The DGP also said that the police should exercise self-restraint and not get provoked while replying to a query. He also said that the training programmes would be conducted continuously. “In such cases where police are found guilty of abusing a person, we will not only take a disciplinary action but also register cases under IPC Sections. In recent incidents, we have taken action against such policemen,” said the DGP.

Earlier, Mr. Gunni said that transformational policing was a concept aimed at providing last mile connectivity and improving service delivery.

A slew of initiatives

“Transformational policing is a brainchild of the DGP and we have started implementing it. A series of initiatives, like launching a WhatsApp helpline, dedicated social media wing, analysis of trends, hashtags and inflammatory posts have started yielding results. Under Nadu-Nedu, all police stations have been renovated and upgraded,” said Mr. Gunni.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, R.N. Ammireddy spoke on friendly policing and said that people have high expectations on police. Corporate Trainer Ravi Kumar Adapa conducted training sessions.