Travel industry hit hard by pandemic, says association

Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh president K. Vijay Mohan on Tuesday appealed to the government and people to support the travel industry as it contributes 10% of the GDP and also urged them to stay away from online travel portals that are supported by the Chinese companies.
The members of the association organised a protest at key travel locations across the State on Tuesday.
According to him, travel industry is the most neglected and it has been largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that there is no support from the government or the public and the industry is staring at bankruptcy, closure of businesses and mass unemployment. Capital of travel agents has been wiped out, income and wealth have been eroded, agents are closing down their business, have sacked their employees and the morale of the travel agents has hit the lowest ebb, he said.
The pandemic has sounded the death knell for the industry and we have never seen a meltdown of this magnitude in the past, said Mr. Vijay Mohan.
Whereas rest of India actually shut down by end of March, business for travel agents shut in January, as the news of the virus started picking up from December, said association secretary Kumar. Association vice-president Dheeraj said that government should intervene to save the industry by promoting domestic tourism in a big way.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath