Transport dept. increases learner’s licence slots to meet rising demand in Vizianagaram

April 04, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Transport Department has increased the learner’s licence (LLR) slots to around 100 from existing 50 owing to the increasing demand during the summer vacation. Many youngsters are approaching the department for the LLR which is necessary to get a permanent driving licence within 100 days.

Online tests are being held for the applicants at the department office located in the Vizianagaram-Gajapathinagaram route.

‘’The applicants have to come prepared for the test with the help of the content available on Sarathi Parivahan app and the website of the Transport Department. They have to get at least 12 marks out of the 20 questions which carry one mark each,’‘ said motor vehicle inspector K. Ravi Shankar Prasad. ‘‘The applicants who fail in the examination can again appear for the online test from the next day by paying ₹50 additional fee,’‘ said assistant motor vehicle inspector V. Shravya.