GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Transport dept. increases learner’s licence slots to meet rising demand in Vizianagaram

April 04, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport Department has increased the learner’s licence (LLR) slots to around 100 from existing 50 owing to the increasing demand during the summer vacation. Many youngsters are approaching the department for the LLR which is necessary to get a permanent driving licence within 100 days.

Online tests are being held for the applicants at the department office located in the Vizianagaram-Gajapathinagaram route.

‘’The applicants have to come prepared for the test with the help of the content available on Sarathi Parivahan app and the website of the Transport Department. They have to get at least 12 marks out of the 20 questions which carry one mark each,’‘ said motor vehicle inspector K. Ravi Shankar Prasad. ‘‘The applicants who fail in the examination can again appear for the online test from the next day by paying ₹50 additional fee,’‘ said assistant motor vehicle inspector V. Shravya.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.