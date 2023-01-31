HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transport Department workers told to make Kurnool JAC Amaravati meet a success

January 31, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (AP PTD-APSRTC) Employees Union leaders have urged workers of the public sector transport organisation to attend in large number the third State conference of the AP JAC Amaravati, scheduled to be held on February 5 in Kurnool.

In a statement, union general secretary P. Damodar Rao said the Kurnool meeting was being held to discuss the long pending issues being confronted by the government employees across the State. He said the AP PTD was affiliated to AP JAC Amaravati and urged workers from all the 129 APSRTC depots and four workshops across the State to participate in the conference in large numbers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.