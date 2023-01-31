Transport Department workers told to make Kurnool JAC Amaravati meet a success

January 31, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (AP PTD-APSRTC) Employees Union leaders have urged workers of the public sector transport organisation to attend in large number the third State conference of the AP JAC Amaravati, scheduled to be held on February 5 in Kurnool.

In a statement, union general secretary P. Damodar Rao said the Kurnool meeting was being held to discuss the long pending issues being confronted by the government employees across the State. He said the AP PTD was affiliated to AP JAC Amaravati and urged workers from all the 129 APSRTC depots and four workshops across the State to participate in the conference in large numbers.