Transfer of judges: A.P. advocates’ JAC’s plea to Law Minister Kiran Rijiju

December 21, 2022 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of Andhra Pradesh Advocates’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju on Tuesday appealing to him to refer their request for a review of the recommendation to transfer AP High Court judges B. Devanand and D. Ramesh, to the apex court, by expressing their opinion that the transfer would have an adverse impact on judicial independence.

JAC leaders J. Sravan Kumar, S. Srinivasa Rao and others stated that the Supreme Court collegium appeared to have recommended the transfer of the two judges by ‘drawing upon a consideration of the government’, in apparent disregard to the fact that they (Justices Devanand and Ramesh) upheld justice through their verdicts in various contempt cases involving government officers.

They insisted that the transfer is not in conformity to the principles of fairness and reasonableness, while observing that the judges have been steadfast in questioning the violations of fundamental rights and contravention of various other statutes. Imposing transfers on judges would instil fear and affect the much - needed independence of the judiciary, the JAC pointed out in their plea for the Union Minister’s intervention.