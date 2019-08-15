Training in augmented reality for JNTUA students

A California-based software company X-Lenz and Hyderabad-based Startup EduRidge will team up to train engineering students from the third and fourth years in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, on building Android applications (Apps) for rendering augmented and virtual reality three-dimensional images.

At a demonstration-cum-press conference on the JNTUA campus here on Wednesday, university Vice-Chancellor S. Sreenivas Kumar said that they had funds from the World Bank under the technology improvement initiative, which would be utilised to initially train a batch of 20 students from Computer Science and ECE and other branches depending on the interest of the students in learning the basics of building applications for augmented and virtual reality projects. The Vice-Chancellor said the university laboriously handles thousands of letters every month on verification of certificates and marksheets of students applying for jobs or higher institutions of learning, which can be stopped and digital access given to them for a price so that they could see the three-dimensional images. A Guntur-based technocrat Kotha Surya, who started X-Lenz, chose to invest in the Hyderabad-based engineering students’ startup EduRidge to jointly train students on engineering campuses to built the Apps for a large market that was waiting to consume it once the high-speed (near 1-Gigabit) internet comes into being with 5G technology and broadband becoming a reality. The university has allowed this group to train five groups of 20 students initially, and if the students come up to expectations of the industry, the JNTUA would enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with this entity to train students on a continuous basis in future.

Bandi Saurav, founder of EduRidge, is a 2019 engineering graduate from Nalla Malla Reddy Engineering College. He built a large community of 1,700 students interested in learning new technologies in addition to their course and do some small projects for an earning. Saurav along with Nikhil Sarma, Ramya Chakravarthula, N. Priyanka, Dinesh and Harshit founded this startup and they have been conducting workshops and training programmes for students from 2017 when they were in their second year of engineering in nine States.

Visualising their potential, the X-Lenz partnered with them and now they wish to produce technological experts in this field.