Trainee IPS officer faces rude shock in Prakasam

Trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer T. Jagadeesh had an unpleasant experience when he went in the guise of a complainant to the Ongole Taluka police station here to assess the responsiveness of police personnel at the grassroots level.

Mr. Jagadeesh got a cold response when he approached the police personnel to help him recover a mobile phone which he had lost on Friday. The Taluka Police Station writer, K. Sudhakar, not only failed to register a First Information Report (FIR) but also insulted Mr. Jagadeesh who insisted on a receipt for his complaint as he had to rush to the Gannavaram airport to catch a flight to Bengaluru.

Taking a serious note of the negligence by the police personnel concerned, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said such irresponsible behaviour by the police personnel would not be tolerated.

The police station writer was placed on suspension pending inquiry, Special Branch Circle Inspector Srikanth Babu said, adding that punitive action would also be taken against Sub-Inspector V. Sambasivaiah, Head Constable P .Edukondalu, constables V. Rajesh and N. Ramya Kiranmayi who were present at the police station but did not intervene.