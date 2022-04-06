Train service to Chennai from Anantapur, Puttaparthi restored

The South Central Railway(SCR) will restore a weekly direct train service from Anantapur and Puttaparthi to Chennai Central and Shirdi from April 13.

The MGR Chennai Central–Sainagar Shirdi–MGR Chennai Central weekly trains, 22601 and 22602, will run with revised timings from April 13 from Chennai and from April 15 from Shirdi every Wednesday and Friday respectively. This will be the only direct train from Anantapur, Puttaparthi, and Hindupur to Chennai and Shirdi.

The train from MGR Chennai Central to Shirdi(22601) will leave Chennai at 10.20 a.m. on Wednesdays and reach Shirdi at 11.25 a.m. the next day (on Thursdays).

In the reverse direction, the train will leave Shirdi at 8.25 a.m. every Friday from April 15 and reach the Chennai Central station at 9.30 a.m. on Saturdays.

The two trains will halt at Arakkonam Jn, Katpadi Jn, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet, Malur, Krishnarajapurm, Yelhanka Jn, Hindupur, Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam, Dharmavaram Jn, Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur Jn, Daund Jn and Ahmadnagar stations in both directions. Trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class, and General second class coaches.