Andhra Pradesh

‘Trafficking a major challenge for society’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Sreevani on Tuesday said that human trafficking had become a major challenge for society, with fraudsters targeting gullible women.

She formally released anti-human trafficking posters at her camp office located in Chinamerangi village of Kurupam constituency.

The new legislation ‘Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) Act-2021 would be a boon for society to fight the trafficking of women and children.

Integrated Rural People Welfare Association (IRPWA) president P.K. Prakasha Rao said that an awareness programme would be organised on October 2 in Vizianagaram to spread the message about the salient features of the new Act.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 1:27:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/trafficking-a-major-challenge-for-society/article36726457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY