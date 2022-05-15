Traffic diversions for Jagan’s visit to Eluru district

CM to participate in Rythu Bharosa programme at Ganapavaram

CM to participate in Rythu Bharosa programme at Ganapavaram

Police will impose traffic diversions in Eluru district to prevent congestion in the wake of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Ganapavaram on Monday.

Vehicles proceeding from Narayanapuram to Bhimavaram will be diverted via. Tadepalligudem, Pippara and Yendagandi. Vehicular traffic proceeding from Bhimavaram to Ganapavaram should go through Yendagandi and Tadepalligudem.

Traffic on Bhimavaram-Eluru road will be diverted via Akiveedu and Kaikalur, and vehicles coming from Eluru to Bhimavaram should proceed via Kaikalur.

All two-wheelers coming to Ganapavaram should travel via Varadarajapuram and Kothapalli. Public are requested to cooperate with the police, said SP Rahul Dev Sharma.

District in-charge Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, DIG G. Pala Raju, Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Rahul Dev Sharma and other officers on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme.