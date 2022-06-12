Traffic constable suspended as his video of ‘kicking a person’ goes viral

Such inhuman acts will not be tolerated, warns SP

A traffic head constable, T. Jagadish Kishore, has been suspended after a video in which he is seen “kicking a person” on the road while on duty has gone viral on social media.

The police said a person, in an inebriated condition, had intercepted and attacked an auto-rickshaw at the Annamayya Circle in the city on Saturday. Enraged at this, the head constable resorted to kicking the person on his lower limbs in an apparent attempt to bring him to senses.

Soon after the video went viral, Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy shifted him to Vacancy Reserve and, upon enquiry, ordered his suspension.

Laying stress on friendly policing, Mr. Reddy warned that such inhuman acts would not be tolerated.