Traders told to implement ‘No mask, no entry’ policy

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Wednesday directed trade and commercial establishments to strictly implement “No Mask, No Entry” policy and switch to door delivery and online mode of business to help control spread of the COVID-19.

The Collector, along with the Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu and Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, held a review meeting with representatives of the local trade and commercial establishments’ associations.

He said the rapid surge of the virus in the second wave had thrown life out of gear and it was the bounden duty of every section to shoulder the responsibility of helping the government mitigate the virus impact. He said shops and other businesses should not allow crowding of people and opt for door delivery, takeaway or online mode.

Mr. Srinivasulu urged people to follow the three cardinal rules of wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and making frequent hand-washing a habit. He said in the last 20 days, his department personnel had collected fines from 50,000 people who were not wearing a mask.

He said large crowds were seen in shops and commercial establishment and urged the owrners to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour by people on their respective premises.