Traders told to draw social distancing circles at shops

Vizianagaram in-charge Commissioner Prasada Rao on Thursday directed all traders to ensure that customers stand in orderly queues and at a distance from each other outside shops across the city.

Mr. Prasada Rao directed the traders to draw circles outside their shops in order to enable customers to follow the social distancing protocol. He expressed concern over the flagrant violation of COVID-19 safety norms such as social distancing and usage of masks.

He said that municipal authorities would impose fines on violators of COVID-19 protocols at marketplaces, Rythu Bazars and fruit markets.