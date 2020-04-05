Andhra Pradesh

Traders booked for ‘fleecing’ customers in Vizianagaram

Legal metrology officials inspecting a vegetable shop in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Legal metrology officials inspecting a vegetable shop in Vizianagaram on Sunday.  

‘They were violating the guidelines’

Legal Metrology Deputy Controller N. Janardana Rao and Assistant Controller S.M. Radha Krishna and other officials cracked down on the erring traders who reportedly sold essential commodities at exorbitant prices. They registered five cases against the traders who sold pulses, tamarind and other commodities for more than prices prescribed by the Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal.

“The traders have been collecting up to ₹8 per kg above from the customers, violating the price list and guidelines issued by the government. Heavy fines will be imposed on the traders if they fleece people during the lockdown period,” warned Mr. Radhakrishna.

The officials said that two cases were booked on fish sellers for cheating customers. The customers can inform the department by calling on phone numbers 940165682, 08922-223844.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Coastal Andhra
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 12:37:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/traders-booked-for-fleecing-customers-in-vizianagaram/article31265054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY