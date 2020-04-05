Traders booked for ‘fleecing’ customers in Vizianagaram

Legal Metrology Deputy Controller N. Janardana Rao and Assistant Controller S.M. Radha Krishna and other officials cracked down on the erring traders who reportedly sold essential commodities at exorbitant prices. They registered five cases against the traders who sold pulses, tamarind and other commodities for more than prices prescribed by the Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal.
“The traders have been collecting up to ₹8 per kg above from the customers, violating the price list and guidelines issued by the government. Heavy fines will be imposed on the traders if they fleece people during the lockdown period,” warned Mr. Radhakrishna.
The officials said that two cases were booked on fish sellers for cheating customers. The customers can inform the department by calling on phone numbers 940165682, 08922-223844.
