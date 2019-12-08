Trade unions flay government’s decision to hike APSRTC bus fare

The government’s move to hike the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus charges is vehemently opposed by various sections of the political spectrum and an appeal has been sent to the State to reconsider its decision.

The State has decided to hike the tariff by 10 paise per km for rural or ‘Palle Velugu’ services and 20 paise for other routes. The Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) views the decision as having ‘far reaching consequences’ in view of the recession-like situation gripping the economy and the surge in prices of essential commodities in the recent months.

‘Cascading effect on freight’

“The poor and the middle classes are already suffering due to the price rise and a hike in bus fare will only add to their woes,” said CITU district secretary Kandharapu Murali. He faulted the government for resorting to a ‘quick fix’ solution, instead of looking for alternate options to bring down the corporation’s losses without burdening the common man. Moreover, he saw a cascading effect of the decision on freight that could lead to a further rise in prices of commodities.

‘Small farmers suffer’

Similarly, Indian National Trade Union Congress(INTUC’s) district president P. Naveen Kumar Reddy said the decision would have long term impact on the middle and poor sections, which had been badly hurt by the State government’s lack of control mechanism over prices of essential commodities.

“It will become a millstone around the neck of the small farmers bringing vegetables and groceries by bus to sell them in the nearby towns,” he observed.