Trade unions, farmers, JAC membershit the roads in protest against govt. policies

The nationwide bandh called by central trade unions, to protest against the ‘anti-labour’ policies of the Central government, evoked a good response in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Banking, postal, telecom and insurance services were disrupted as the workers took part in a massive rally organised by the leaders of Centre of Indian Trade Unions(CITU), All India Trade Union Congress(AITUC) and International Federation of Trade Unions(IFTU). Shops and other business establishments remained closed in the busy Bapuji Market Complex and other places.

While private educational institutions had declared holiday for students, some State-run schools had to shut down following demands of the activists of the Students Federation of India(SFI) and All India Students Federation(AISF).

Earlier, nine key leaders of Left parties, including CPI district Secretary M.L. Narayana, CPI(M) district Secretary P. Anjaneyulu were taken into custody when they tried to prevent movement of State-run buses at the depot.

Skit performed

Meanwhile, activists of the CPI(ML) New Democracy, led by Arunodhaya artistes, staged a novel skit and performed ‘Janapada Nruthyalu’ to throw light on mounting woes of the common people because of the implementation of neo-liberal economic policies by the government.

Coinciding with the stir by the labour unions, members of the Joint Action Committee(JAC) against Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), National Register of Citizens(NRC), National Population Register(NPR) led by leader Pathan Hanif Khan took out a massive rally in protest against the alleged ‘anti-Muslim’ policies and vowed to continue their stir till the law was repealed.

Demand for MSP

Meanwhile, farmers in the district, led by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao, closed down fertiliser shops in rural Prakasam. They refrained from bringing farm produce to the market to press for minimum support prices (MSPs) for farm produce.