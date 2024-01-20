Trade union leaders stage protest in support of agitating Anganwadi workers

January 20, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Extending support to the agitating Anganwadi workers and helpers, leaders of AITUC, CITU and IFTU organised a rasta roko protest at Lenin Centre, here on Saturday. They raised slogans criticising the State government for not resolving the long-standing issues of Anganwadi workers, who have been agitating for the past 40 days.

Police thwarted their attempts to take out a rally on Eluru Road, took them into custody and shifted them to a private function hall at Hanumanpet. AITUC State general secretary G. Obulesu, IFTU State president P. Prasad, general secretary K. Polari, POW NTR district president K. Durga, secretary P. Padma, IFTU district general secretary A. Ravi Chandra were among those arrested.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Polari blamed the government for neglecting Anganwadi workers. Mr. Prasad demanded the government issue orders increasing their salaries and supply nutritional diets for pregnant women and children in the Anganwadi Centres.