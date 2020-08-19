‘Towering Ambedkar statuewill inspire future generations’

First round of meeting discusses the modalities of the project

A 125-foot-tall bronze statue of the chief architect of the Constitution of India — B.R. Ambedkar — will come up at the PWD Grounds in the heart of the city.

The statue will be flanked by a library, a memorial, a study centre and an open theatre. “The proposed construction the statue and a smaraka bhavan at the PWD Grounds would be a great source of inspiration to the younger generations,” said Minister for Social Welfare Pinipe Viswarup, on Wednesday.

The Minister, along with two of his Cabinet colleagues, Adimulapu Suresh and Velampalli Srinivas, participated in the first round of a high-level committee meeting that discussed the modalities of the project.

‘Jagan’s vision’

Mr. Viswarup said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided that a grand bronze statue of Ambedkar would be installed to inspire the generations to come. He said said the second round of the meeting would be attended by the officials concerned and a final decision would be taken in the third and final round of meeting this month-end, to be participated by the Chief Minister.

Mr. Suresh pointed out that a GO was released on July 12 allotting the land at the PWD Ground to the Social Welfare Department which would take control of the land and remove the existing concrete structures housing offices and a private college.

Mr. Srinivas Rao said the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation would be involved in the design and construction of the new structures

Madiga Corporation Chairman K. Kanaka Rao, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department Karikal Valaven, Secretary M. Ravichandra, and Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz were among those present.