Tourist bus from Uttarakhand catches fire near Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, 18 injured

A tourist bus coming from Uttarakhand caught fire after it rammed into a stationary truck near Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district on Sunday morning.

Pssengers in the bus could get down immediately from the bus, preventing a possible major mishap. As many as 18 tourists who received injuries have been admitted to various hospitals located in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishnadas has directed Srikakulam Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy to take up relief measures and inform the family members of the tourists about the incident.