Total lockdown in six municipal divisions in Vijayawada

With a 65-year-old man from Ranigari Thota in the city testing positive for COVID-19, the authorities have declared the area and its surrounding municipal wards as a containment zone.

Further, a total lockdown would be clamped in the municipal divisions of 16, 17, 18, 20, 21 and 22, which comprise the densely populated Krishnalanka and Ranigari Thota areas.

Advice to people

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, in a release, asked people of the divisions not to step out of their houses without police permission and follow all precautions.

He said the total lockdown was imperative to contain the spread of the virus.

Nearly all the municipal divisions in the city are under containment zones as a total of four persons from four locations have tested positive so far.

The first case was reported from the One-Town area, the second from Gayatri Nagar, the third from Ayodhya Nagar and the latest from Ranigari Thota.

The man from Ranigari Thota developed symptoms nearly two-and-a-half weeks after coming to the city from Mecca.