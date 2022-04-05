Top priority to friendly policing, women’s safety: Chittoor SP

Y. Rishant Reddy takes charges as Chittoor district’s 65th Superintendent of Police

Chittoor district new Superintendent of Police(SP) Y. Rishant Reddy on Monday said that top priority would be given to friendly policing and women's safety.

After taking charge as the 65th SP of Chittoor district, Mr. Rishant Reddy spoke to the media at his chambers here. He said that a majority of the problems in society could be effectively solved through friendly policing.

“In accordance with the State government’s mission to root out crimes against women, the police personnel working under the Disha police station would be galvanised to ensure cent percent safety to women,” the SP said.

The official said that the Disha patrol vehicles would be provided to the staff on duties as per requirement, and surveillance would be intensified in all the areas that have reported crimes against women in the past.

Mr. Rishant Reddy, who had earlier worked as the Additional SP of the Special Enforcement Bureau in Chittoor district, said that the experience would help him a great deal in tackling issues of illicit liquor, smuggling of red sanders, gutka, and other prohibited goods. He said that anti-social activities would be curbed ruthlessly.

Later, he took part in the Spandana programme at the district police office and took complaints from the public. He sought the police personnel attached to the Spandana wing to accord top priority to settling the cases promptly.