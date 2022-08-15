Top priority to early completion of Vamsadhara Phase-2 project: Botcha

Government is keen to construct Neradi barrage, says Minister

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana receiving the guard of honour at the Independence Day celebrations in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Education and In-charge of Srikakulam district Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday said that the State government would give utmost priority to the early completion of the Vamsadhara Phase-2 Project.

After hoisting the national flag at KR stadium on the occasion of the 76 th Independence Day here, he said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was giving utmost priority to the development of Srikakulam district apart from other regions.

He said that the government was keen to construct the Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara river to provide irrigation facility for more than 1 lakh acres. He said that the government had released ₹112.10 crore for modernisation of the Tammineni Paparao Narayanpurm Ayacut to provide assured irrigation water for more areas. “The government had sanctioned ₹26.90 crore for stage-2 works of the Madduvalasa reservoir. It will certainly help many farmers to opt the second and third crops in their areas,” said Mr.Satyanarayana.

Several public representatives, Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar, Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika and others were present.

Cultural programmes were organised at Bapuji Kalamandir in the evening.

Earlier, Mr.Shrikesh hoisted the flag at the Collector office and garlanded the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Joint Collector Vijaya Sunitha was present.