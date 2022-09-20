‘Top priority for early completion of land acquisition for Bhogapuram airport at Bhogapuram’

‘The land acquisition would be completed very soon,’ says the Joint Collector.

The district administration was giving top priority for the early completion of land acquisition for the construction of international airport at Bhogapuram located on Srikakulam-Vizianagarm-Srikakulam stretc, Vizianagaram Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok said on Tuesday.

Accoring to Mr. Ashok, the government acquired about 2,083 acres of land so far and around 120 acres of land was yet to be acquired from property owners who approached the courts.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ashok hoped that the land acquisition would be completed very soon as the government was putting efforts sincerely to convince the property owners to complete acquisition process smoothly.

“Apart from paying compensation to property owners, we are constructing exclusive colonies for the Project Displaced Families. The colonies being constructed in Gudepuvalasa and Polipalli will be model residential locations with best civic infrastructure such as internal roads, parks, hospitals, community halls and others,” said Mr.Ashok who is the in-charge of revenue and land acquisition process.

He said that the government had provided five cents of land and ₹9.2 lakh financial package for each PDF for the construction of houses in those two colonies. “We have been constantly reviewing the construction progress in two colonies. We are taking more steps for providing additional facilities in Gudepuvalasa and Polipalli after seeking the suggestions and proposals from PDFs. We hope, other property owners also would come forward to support us for the speedy construction of the internationla aiport which would be a pride for entire Vizianagaram district,” he added.

Meanwhile, GMR Group is also eagerly waiting for the completion of land acquisition and handing over the site for the beginning of construction activity. The Group which constructed international airport at Shamshabad of Hyderabad 14 years ago was awarded Bhogapuram international project too. The Group has reportedly requested the Chief Minister’s Office to speed up the acquisition process so that the project would be on track very soon.