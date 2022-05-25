Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 25, 2022

Curfew is likely to be imposed in Konaseema to prevent further violence over renaming of the district after ‘Dr. B.R.Ambedkar’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Police force from the entire Godavari region has been deployed in Konaseema to prevent further violence over renaming of the district after ‘Dr.B.R.Ambedkar’. Curfew is likely to be imposed to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control after violence erupted on May 23, 2022 when the houses of Minister P. Vishwaroop and MLA P. Satish Kumar were set ablaze by miscreants

2. Capital Region Development Authority commissioner Vivek Yadav press conference

3. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana’s interaction with representatives of AP Private Engineering Colleges Managements’ Association, who will also be meeting AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission chairman Justice V. Eswaraiah

4. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan press conference

5. Press conference by BJP leaders Sunil Deodhar, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and Y. Satya Kumar

6. BJP State president Somu Veerrarju press meet

7. A contingent of 160 athletes to represent Andhra Pradesh at the Khelo India Youth Games to be held between June 3 and 13 at Panchkula in Haryana. Sports Minister R.K. Roja to interact with athletes in the city today