Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
- A curtain-raiser story on the Penna and Sangam barrages slated for inauguration by the Chief Minister on September 6.
- Adani Group to invest in 6,000 MW of solar power generation project in Anantapur district.
- BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy press meet.
- Visakhapatnam district conference of Human Rights Forum to discuss various issues mainly including the privatisation of PSUs.
